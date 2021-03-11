Fewer unemployment claims filed in Tennessee last week

Jim Harris 2 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 44 Views

Fewer Tennesseeans filed for unemployment last week, according to information released Thursday by the state’s Department of Labor & Workforce Development.

Last week’s total of 7407 first-time applicants marks the lowest total since the third week of December, and a significant decline from the previous week’s figure of 10,355—a difference of 2948.

Nationally, the number of weekly job cuts has steadily declined since the coronavirus first struck hard in March, and today federal officials said that those figures were at their lowest levels since November.

Locally, in Anderson County, 54 people filed first-time unemployment claims for the week ending Saturday, March 6th and another 469 continuing claims were paid. Campbell County saw 35 first-time filers and 257 continuing claims last week. In Morgan County, there were only 16 unemployment claims last week, with another 121 people receiving continued payments. There were 56 first-time claims last week in Roane County, where 374 people received continuing benefits.

Total Claims Paid119,221
Total Payments$73,637,597
Tennessee Payments$8,875,889
Federal Payments$64,761,708
WEEKWEEK ENDING DATENEW CLAIMSCONTINUED CLAIMS
10March 14, 20202,70216,342
11March 2139,09616,098
12March 2894,49234,570
13April 4116,141112,438
14April 1174,772199,910
15April 1868,968267,053
16April 2543,792324,543
17May 237,319321,571
18May 929,308325,095
19May 1628,692314,487
20May 2326,041310,126
21May 3022,784302,260
22June 621,417292,234
23June 1319,925280,593
24June 2021,155266,596
25June 2722,256262,224
26July 425,843256,645
27July 1122,431251,924
28July 1825,794243,405
29July 2519,461242,397
30August 111,690224,093
31August 810,036208,810
32August 1513,806204,726
33August 2210,998191,204
34August 2912,035184,781
35September 511,706176,388
36September 1210,771163,791
37September 1911,313152,195
38September 269,802138,727
39October 39,839125,238
40October 1010,14590,507
41October 179,87377,740
42October 247,77070,982
43October 316,99264,188
44November 77,22158,298
45November 146,18253,976
46November 216,87351,624
47November 285,78946,665
48December 56,88646,404
49December 127,46444,215
50December 197,41143,482
51December 2610,19845,226
52January 2, 202116,55451,816
01January 921,954 58,945 
02January 1618,23749,270
03January 2312,05048,996
04January 3011,49754,280
05February 69,49851,660
06February 138,11649,964
07February 2012,07748,015
08February 2710,35554,972
09March 67,40747,763
New Claims Since March 15, 20201,092,145 

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Hargett selected to serve on national election integrity panel

Secretary of State Tre Hargett has been named to serve on the Republican State Leadership …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.