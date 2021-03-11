Fewer unemployment claims filed in Tennessee last week

Fewer Tennesseeans filed for unemployment last week, according to information released Thursday by the state’s Department of Labor & Workforce Development.
Last week’s total of 7407 first-time applicants marks the lowest total since the third week of December, and a significant decline from the previous week’s figure of 10,355—a difference of 2948.
Nationally, the number of weekly job cuts has steadily declined since the coronavirus first struck hard in March, and today federal officials said that those figures were at their lowest levels since November.
Locally, in Anderson County, 54 people filed first-time unemployment claims for the week ending Saturday, March 6th and another 469 continuing claims were paid. Campbell County saw 35 first-time filers and 257 continuing claims last week. In Morgan County, there were only 16 unemployment claims last week, with another 121 people receiving continued payments. There were 56 first-time claims last week in Roane County, where 374 people received continuing benefits.
|Total Claims Paid
|119,221
|Total Payments
|$73,637,597
|Tennessee Payments
|$8,875,889
|Federal Payments
|$64,761,708
|WEEK
|WEEK ENDING DATE
|NEW CLAIMS
|CONTINUED CLAIMS
|10
|March 14, 2020
|2,702
|16,342
|11
|March 21
|39,096
|16,098
|12
|March 28
|94,492
|34,570
|13
|April 4
|116,141
|112,438
|14
|April 11
|74,772
|199,910
|15
|April 18
|68,968
|267,053
|16
|April 25
|43,792
|324,543
|17
|May 2
|37,319
|321,571
|18
|May 9
|29,308
|325,095
|19
|May 16
|28,692
|314,487
|20
|May 23
|26,041
|310,126
|21
|May 30
|22,784
|302,260
|22
|June 6
|21,417
|292,234
|23
|June 13
|19,925
|280,593
|24
|June 20
|21,155
|266,596
|25
|June 27
|22,256
|262,224
|26
|July 4
|25,843
|256,645
|27
|July 11
|22,431
|251,924
|28
|July 18
|25,794
|243,405
|29
|July 25
|19,461
|242,397
|30
|August 1
|11,690
|224,093
|31
|August 8
|10,036
|208,810
|32
|August 15
|13,806
|204,726
|33
|August 22
|10,998
|191,204
|34
|August 29
|12,035
|184,781
|35
|September 5
|11,706
|176,388
|36
|September 12
|10,771
|163,791
|37
|September 19
|11,313
|152,195
|38
|September 26
|9,802
|138,727
|39
|October 3
|9,839
|125,238
|40
|October 10
|10,145
|90,507
|41
|October 17
|9,873
|77,740
|42
|October 24
|7,770
|70,982
|43
|October 31
|6,992
|64,188
|44
|November 7
|7,221
|58,298
|45
|November 14
|6,182
|53,976
|46
|November 21
|6,873
|51,624
|47
|November 28
|5,789
|46,665
|48
|December 5
|6,886
|46,404
|49
|December 12
|7,464
|44,215
|50
|December 19
|7,411
|43,482
|51
|December 26
|10,198
|45,226
|52
|January 2, 2021
|16,554
|51,816
|01
|January 9
|21,954
|58,945
|02
|January 16
|18,237
|49,270
|03
|January 23
|12,050
|48,996
|04
|January 30
|11,497
|54,280
|05
|February 6
|9,498
|51,660
|06
|February 13
|8,116
|49,964
|07
|February 20
|12,077
|48,015
|08
|February 27
|10,355
|54,972
|09
|March 6
|7,407
|47,763
|New Claims Since March 15, 2020
|1,092,145