Ex-ORPD officer charged with assault

A former Oak Ridge Police officer has been charged with one count of assault after an incident involving a juvenile late last year.

According to releases from the TBI and District Attorney General Dave Clark’s office, 25-year-old Andre James “A.J.” Thompson is accused of kicking a handcuffed teenager in an interview room at the Oak Ridge Police station on December 18th.

According to the TBI’s investigation, the teen, described as a runaway, had been taken into custody while officers contacted his foster parent to come pick him up. Authorities say the teen was “defiant” towards officers, even though his hands were cuffed behind his back. He was placed into an interview room at the police station, which is equipped with audio and video recording devices, while he waited.

Based upon a review of the recording made that day, the TBI says that Thompson was monitoring the teen from the doorway of the unlocked interview room, and the juvenile refused to sit down and was reported to be verbally abusive and threatening toward Thompson.

The DA’s press release states that Thompson can be seen “entering the room from the doorway and appears to have struck the detainee with a single kick in a reported effort to force the juvenile to sit down.”

Thompson, who was still in his probationary period as an officer at the time of the incident, was immediately placed on administrative leave by the ORPD and later fired.

Clark said in his release that after reviewing the evidence, he determined criminal charges were warranted, and the TBI charged Thompson with one count of assault. Thompson voluntarily surrendered to authorities Tuesday at the Anderson County Jail, where he was booked and later released after posting a $1000 bond.

As more information becomes available, we will pass it along to you.

(TBI) An investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a former Oak Ridge police officer.

In January, at the request of 7th District Attorney General Dave Clark, TBI Agents began investigating allegations of assault involving Andre James Thompson. During the course of the investigation, Agents determined that on December 18, 2020, Thompson physically assaulted a male juvenile who was being detained in an interview room at the Oak Ridge Police Department. At the time, Thompson was employed as an Oak Ridge police officer. He has since been terminated.

Today, TBI Agents obtained a warrant for Andre James Thompson (DOB 6/30/95), charging him with one count of Assault. This afternoon, Thompson turned himself in and was booked into the Anderson County Jail on a $1,000 bond.