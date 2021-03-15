Evans hosting Gospel Singing Saturday

(Submitted) Dudley Evans is inviting everyone to come to a Gospel Singing event at The Rockwood Event Center this Saturday, March 20th, beginning at 5:30pm.

In a press release, Evans says the scheduled line-up of singers includes The Heartland Quartet, Believers Voice, The Carters, Fortress and many others .

A special reunion of Victorious will also be a part of the evening’s events, and several selections of old time hymns from the Red Book Hymnal will also be featured with many musicians joining together for that part of the program .

Evans also said that there will be a special time of remembrance for those who have passed away during the pandemic.

Everyone is welcome to come and enjoy a night of singing and fellowship, according to the release, which also states, “If you feel comfortable with wearing a mask, no problem, as CDC Guidelines will be recognized but, come as you are.

Doors will open at 4:30 and while there is no set admission price, but a love offering will be taken to offset costs for the event. Refreshments will be available as well.

Make plans for this wonderful night of music and fellowship at the Rockwood Event Center & Museum in downtown Rockwood.

Call Dudley Evans for more details at 865-315-0505.