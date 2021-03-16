Endangered Child Alert issued for Clinton teen

The TBI has issued an Endangered Child Alert for the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, as authorities search for a missing 14-year-old girl from Clinton described as an “endangered runaway.”

14-year-old Chiana Cannida is described as a biracial female with brown hair and brown eyes, about is 4′9″ tall, and weighing approximately 134 pounds.

When she was last seen on Suinday, she was wearing a pink and white PlayStation sweater with jogging pants. Chianna has a known medical condition.

If you have any information call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 865-457-2414.