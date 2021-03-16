Endangered Child Alert issued for Clinton teen

Jim Harris 4 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 43 Views

The TBI has issued an Endangered Child Alert for the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, as authorities search for a missing 14-year-old girl from Clinton described as an “endangered runaway.”

14-year-old Chiana Cannida is described as a biracial female with brown hair and brown eyes, about is 4′9″ tall, and weighing approximately 134 pounds.

When she was last seen on Suinday, she was wearing a pink and white PlayStation sweater with jogging pants. Chianna has a known medical condition.

If you have any information call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 865-457-2414.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

TVCH addresses Resource Center controversy

(Submitted, Margaret Johnston, TVCH Development Director) Tennessee Valley Coalition for the Homeless would like to …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.