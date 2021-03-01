Dragons survive and advance, Lady Dragons fall to #1 Bearden

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCORES

REGION QUARTERFINALS—BOYS SATURDAY

R2AAA: Clinton 52 Farragut 50…In by far the most competitive game of the Region quarterfinals, the Dragons survived and advanced at home in a back-and-forth affair not decided until Jeremiah Blauvelt blocked a shot that would have tied the game as time expired. Clinton used a combination of tough defense, clutch free throw shooting and some timely three-pointers to overcome the Admirals, who kept it close all night and led at halftime by 3. Jackson Garner scored 18 points to lead Clinton in the scoring column. The Dragons improved to 17-5 and advancecd to the Region semifinals on Tuesday.

R2AAA: Bearden 71 Karns 34…Oak Ridge 78 West 61…Maryville 50 Central 40.//

TUESDAY SEMIFINALS

R2AAA: Clinton at Bearden (6:50, WYSH’s Fox & Farley Full Court Press)…Maryville at Oak Ridge.//

R2AA: Scott 63 Carter 31…Fulton 68 Union County 41…Gatlinburg-Pittman 71 Alcoa 60…Kingston 85 Northview Academy 59.//

TUESDAY SEMIFINALS

R2AA: Fulton at Gatlinburg-Pittman…Scott at Kingston.//

R2A: CSAS 65 Wartburg 60…Harriman 59 Sale Creek 26…Tellico Plains 57 Sunbright 42…Oneida 70 Copper Basin 31.//

TUESDAY SEMIFINALS

R2A: Oneida at CSAS…Tellico Plains at Harriman.//

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCORES

REGION QUARTERFINALS—GIRLS FRIDAY

R2AAA: Bearden 76 Clinton 37…The Lady Dragons were able to hang with the top-ranked team in Class AAA in the state on Friday night for about a quarter, then the Bearden Lady Bulldogs showed why they were ranked number one. Bearden pulled away to end Clinton’s season despite 12 points from Belle Starnes and a gritty overall team effort that ultimately came up short against an absolutely loaded Bearden squad. Clinton’s season ends with a 9-15 record, which is not indicative of how competitive they were all season.

R2AAA: Heritage 44 Powell 33…Maryville 65 Halls 33…Oak Ridge 67 Farragut 58.//

MONDAY SEMIFINALS

R2AAA: Maryville at Oak Ridge…Heritage at Bearden.//

R2AA: Gatlinburg-Pittman 69 Kingston 43…Fulton 58 Union County 43…Northview Academy 72 Scott 34…Alcoa 42 Pigeon Forge 29.//

MONDAY SEMIFINALS

R2AA: Fulton at Northview Academy…Gatlinburg-Pittman at Alcoa.//

R2A: Tellico Plains 62 Midway 36…Sunbright 48 Copper Basin 26…Oneida 90 CSAS 29…Wartburg 48 Sale Creek 32.//

MONDAY SEMIFINALS

R2A: Sunbright at Oneida…Wartburg at Tellico Plains.//

R1A GIRLS FRIDAY: North Greene 74 Jellico 22.//

R1A BOYS FRIDAY: Hampton 87 Jellico 55.//