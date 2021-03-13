Dorothy Mae Davis McClure, age 82, of Kingston

Dorothy Mae Davis McClure, age 82, of Kingston passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. She was born July 13, 1938 in Kingston and has been a lifelong resident of Roane County. Dorothy was of the Baptist faith. She was a retired Nurses Aide who had worked at The Bridge in Rockwood and Chamberlain Memorial, Midway Elementary School and received some of her training in Xenia, Ohio. Dorothy had a green thumb when it came to working in her flowers & garden. She was also an avid reader, enjoyed cooking, fishing, sewing & piecing together quilts, watching western movies, and artwork painting. She also loved shopping with her granddaughter. Preceded in death by her husband, Samuel David McClure; grandson, Joseph Hughes; parents, Eli Patrick & Nannie Mae Mounger Davis; siblings, Elizabeth Shore, Samuel Davis, Alice Adkinson, Jerry Davis, Pat Davis, and Bobby Gene Davis.

SURVIVORS

Daughter Pamela Hughes & Wayne of Ten Mile

Son Nathan McClure of Kingston

Grandchildren “Josh” Adam Hughes, Tiffany Amber McClure, Tara Alyssa McClure

Sisters Betty Ward of Oak Ridge

Linda L. Davis of Kingston

Several extended family members and many friends

The family will receive friends 4:00 – 6:00 pm, Sunday, March 14, 2021 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 6:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Michael Britton officiating. Family and friends will meet Monday, March 15, 2021 at Bethel-Fairview Cemetery for a 2:00 pm, graveside service. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of all arrangements.

