Doris Jean King Branum – Beloved wife, devoted mother, and proud grandmother went home to be with the Lord, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. She was a member of Powell United Methodist Church since moving to Powell in the early 1960’s.

She is preceded in death by her husband James Buddy Branum, parents, Elmer and Verna King; brothers Amos King, Clyde King, Buddy King; sisters Bobbie Hilton and Mary King.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Jim and Kem Branum; grandchildren Heather Branum Maston and husband Andrew Maston, and Lance Branum and girlfriend Elizabeth Kloth; sister and brother-in-law Brenda and Ralph Neal; Charlotte Tobler; and several nieces and nephews.

She loved to camp with Buddy and Jim at Cades Cove. When she and Buddy traveled, they enjoyed going to Disney World and spending summer vacations at Myrtle Beach. As her grandchildren were growing up playing sports, she and Buddy rarely missed a game of any kind. She bowled in several leagues and was a big fan of the Atlanta Braves and Tennessee men’s and women’s basketball.

Steve Lakin will officiate a 10:00 a.m. graveside service on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.