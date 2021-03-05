Details of Monday Oak Ridge Council meeting

The March 8, 2021, Oak Ridge City Council meeting will be held as a hybrid meeting in the Municipal Building Courtroom with Councilmembers participating either in person, or through video or audio conferencing.

The meeting, which is set to begin at 7 p.m., will be held in accordance with Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Orders regarding the limiting of public gatherings to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 and allowing public meetings to be conducted by electronic means.

Meeting electronically and limiting in-person access to the meeting is necessary to protect the public health, safety, and welfare in light of COVID-19. Due to social distancing guidelines, seating capacity in the Courtroom will be limited.

The meeting will be broadcast live on Comcast Channel 12 and will be streamed live by the City at oakridgetn.gov/streaming. The meeting will also be audio- and video-recorded and posted on the City’s website within 48 hours of the meeting’s end. The meeting agenda is available at oakridgetn.gov/agenda.

Citizens who wish to submit written comment about any item on the meeting agenda or about other items not on the agenda may email their comments to [email protected] by Noon on Monday, March 8, 2021. The comments will be made available to Council members and entered into the meeting record. Citizens should include their name and address for the record just as they do in a normal meeting setting.

Citizens who would like to appear virtually and verbally speak on a particular agenda item or during the “Appearance of Citizens” portion of the meeting will need to register with their name, address, phone number via email at [email protected] by Noon on Monday, March 8, 2021. They will also need to specify which agenda item they would like to speak about or if they would like to address Council during “Appearance of Citizens” on a non-agenda item. A link to the meeting along with log-in information will be sent to them prior to the meeting.

There is no need for those attending in person to register in advance. Contact the City Clerk’s office for more information at (865) 425-3411.