David Richard Jackson, age 82 of Coalfield, passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at his home. He was born June 26, 1938 in Oliver Springs, Tennessee.

He was a member of Beech Park Baptist Church and was retired from Adult Community Training of Lenoir City. In addition to fishing, he was an avid sports fan who enjoyed watching ESPN and Nascar.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Jeanette Noe Jackson; parents, David Monroe and Irene Marie Macey Jackson; step-mother, Mamie Jackson; half-brothers, Henry, Hubert, Leroy, and Jessie; sister, Martha Faye Davis; half-sister, Polly Deeds; grandsons, Richard “Michael” Freeman and Nathan Jackson.

Survivors include his daughters, Patty Seiber and husband Steve, Jeanne Jackson and husband John, Melinda West and husband Mike, Anita Norman and husband Bill, Stephanie Jackson and husband Cody, Katrina Andrews and husband Danny; grandchildren, David Seiber, Johnathan Jackson and wife Amy, Michael Jackson and wife Trina, Jeffrey Norman and wife Rachel, Cody West and wife Jessica, Chase West, Bailey Laxton and husband Caleb; great-grandchildren, Brady Seiber, Ethan Jackson, Emma Rose Jackson, Clay Jackson, Andrew Gatlin Norman, Jesse Seiber, Easton Wyatt Norman, Wyatt Alan West, Beau Marshal Seiber, Layne Seiber, Blakeley Haynes; brother, Pat Eugene Jackson and wife Louise; sister, Helen Campbell; grandchild, Taylor, Shelby, and Trinity Andrews; mother of his children, Peggy Sands and husband Frank.

The Jackson family will have a private graveside service.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Jackson family. www.sharpfh.com.

