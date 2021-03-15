DA: Wiretaps played role in drug, conspiracy convictions

Saturday, 7th District Attorney General Dave Clark announced the completion through the court process of the prosecution of almost three dozen individuals that were the subject of two separate drug distribution conspiracy cases that were announced in 2016.

According to a release issued Saturday, Clark says these individuals were arrested in May of 2016 on multiple felony charges of conspiracy, as well as the manufacture, sale, possession for sale or distribution of, mostly cocaine. At the time of those arrests, Clark and numerous other agencies held a press conference and said that the “year-long-plus undercover investigation had involved the use of innovative investigative tools that were new to our area.”

While Clark writes that some of those investigative techniques will remain undisclosed at this time, it can now be revealed that as part of the lengthy investigation, local agencies worked alongside state and federal agencies on over twenty court-approved and monitored wire taps. During the course of the investigation, investigators intercepted over 1.2 million phone calls, text messages and other electronic communications.

The investigation resulted in the arrest of 34 individuals, and according to law enforcement, “dismantled two distinct drug trafficking organizations that had plagued the Oak Ridge area not only with drugs and the associated problems with addiction, but also other crime and gun violence.”

Over the last few years, all of the suspects have had their cases adjudicated, with 33 of the 34 arrestees pleading guilty to a variety of drug and conspiracy charges. Clark says that in many of those cases, the plea agreements hinged on the defendants testifying against their co-conspirators. Charges against what the DA’s office called a “lower-level defendants in consideration of a related defendant’s plea” were dropped.

Clark also stated that the the convictions notably included the primary targets of the original conspiracy investigation, identified as Chris Black, DeAngelo Galbreath, Jermichael Howard, and Edward Mitchell.

Clark’s statement concluded by saying that one of the most “gratifying” aspects of the wiretap case was getting to “listen to drug dealers on their phones at times refusing to cross the Solway Bridge into Anderson County because they feared the threat of arrest and prosecution on the Anderson County side of that bridge.”

Many full-time equivalent years of effort were put into the investigation in an effort to reach beyond street level drug dealers to reach those responsible for bringing cocaine into the Oak Ridge, Tennessee area for further distribution. The arrest of the 34 individuals dismantled two distinct drug trafficking organizations that had plagued the Oak Ridge area not only with drugs and the associated problems with addiction, but also other crime and gun violence. The effort was costly in terms of time and effort, but in the end successfully achieved its initial goal with the arrests.

Of course, no case is complete or ultimately successful without prosecution and conviction. Today’s announcement regards the completion of the prosecution and conviction of those individuals. Since May, 2016 these cases have been moving forward in the Anderson County Criminal Court. Because of the volume of evidence, the complexity of the case and the number of defendants needing attorneys, the cases have been slow going. As a practical matter, it was always going to be impossible to have a jury trial of 34 defendants at the same time. Gradually, over these intervening years, these defendants have admitted their involvement and entered guilty pleas to the charges against them. With these pleas, many were required to testify against their co-conspirators. Although charges were ultimately dropped by my office against one of the lower-level defendants in consideration of a related defendant’s plea, 33 of the 34 defendants have been convicted.

The convictions notably included the original primary targets of the conspiracy investigation; DeAngelo Galbreath, Chris Black, Edward Mitchell and Jermichael Howard.

Many of those individuals are in prison and some have been in custody much of the time since their arrest in May 2016. Gun violence and cocaine distribution in the Oak Ridge area has been changed ever since and we are very grateful for the years of effort invested by the men and women who conducted these lengthy and uniquely complex investigations.

When complex and particularly wire tap investigations are sought and underway, prosecutors must be involved at the earliest stages. Thousands of pages of motions and reports must be filed with the supervising court on a weekly basis. In this case, those prosecution efforts of researching, writing, reporting and managing the investigation went on for over a year before the arrests were announced. Since that time, prosecution of these complex cases has continued to require thousands of hours and many court appearances.

Throughout this process, Assistant District Attorney Ryan Spitzer has been the leader and force behind the investigation and prosecution. It is without a doubt the most complex and lengthy case my office has ever undertaken. General Spitzer has dedicated years of effort, weekends, late nights and time away from his young family to see this case through to the end. His efforts assured the success of the investigation as well as the prosecution. In the end, he has contributed significantly to making our community a better and safer place to live. I am personally grateful for his efforts and have extended to him on behalf of the community its appreciation as well.

We are also grateful for the efforts of Judge Donald Elledge who heard the wiretap applications and ultimate prosecutions.

Managing our limited law enforcement resources, restrictive court rules and sentencing laws as well as scarce prison beds is challenging. While this case required a unique investment of resources, it was important to educate local drug distributors that nobody was unreachable by the law. Ultimately, we hoped and have seen that these efforts have suppressed drug distribution and associated violence. However, the challenges of new distributors is ever present and we are constantly involved in undercover operations day and night combating this problem. We will always be in the process of educating a whole new group of drug dealers that Anderson County is not a good place for them to do business.

One of the most gratifying parts of the wiretap case was getting to listen to drug dealers on their phones at times refusing to cross the Solway Bridge into Anderson County because they feared the threat of arrest and prosecution on the Anderson County side of that bridge. They didn’t mean it as a compliment, but it was music to the ears of this prosecutor and the many unsung law enforcement agents and prosecutors who are working everyday to keep our community safe.