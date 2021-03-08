CWTS: Nemechek holds off boss, notches win in Vegas

(NASCAR.com) John Hunter Nemechek earned his first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win in four years, holding off his boss Kyle Busch by 0.695-seconds for the victory in Friday night’s Bucked Up 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

It was a 1-2 finish for Kyle Busch Motorsports. Nemechek, 23, of Mooresville, North Carolina, led a race-best 94 laps in the No. 4 Toyota – the pair combined to lead a dominating 110 of the 134 total laps with each taking a Stage victory.

Austin Hill, a two-time Las Vegas winner, finished third followed by Stewart Friesen and Matt Crafton. Zane Smith, Grant Enfinger, Parker Kligerman, Christian Eckes and Ben Rhodes – a two-time winner already this season – rounded out the top 10.

