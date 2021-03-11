Pictured L to R: Chaplain Ralph Wilson, Lt Larry Miller, Chaplain Jason Melton, Chaplain Alex Stephens, Chief Vaughn Becker and Assistant Chief Jim Campbell.

CPD beginning ‘Comfort Bear’ program

Jim Harris 26 seconds ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 1 Views

Wednesday, the Clinton Police Department announced that it is beginning a comfort bear program.

According to CPD, its chaplains recently took the initiative to find donors who would help with purchasing the toys, which are given to children who find themselves in the” midst of a difficult situation.” In a press release also shared on the department’s Facebook page, Chaplain Coordinator, Lt. Larry Miller said that the chaplains reached out to a company that makes the small teddy bears, and then were able to collect enough money from donors to purchase an initial batch of 100 bears, all adorned with tiny Clinton Police Department t-shirts.

The bears have been distributed to all patrol officers, who will give them out at their discretion.

CPD Chief Vaughn Becker called it a “great idea” and expressed his gratitude to the department’s chaplains for coming up with it.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

More Tennesseeans eligible for COVID-19 vaccines

The Tennessee Department of Health has updated its COVID-19 Vaccination Plan as the state continues …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.