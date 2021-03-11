CPD beginning ‘Comfort Bear’ program

Wednesday, the Clinton Police Department announced that it is beginning a comfort bear program.

According to CPD, its chaplains recently took the initiative to find donors who would help with purchasing the toys, which are given to children who find themselves in the” midst of a difficult situation.” In a press release also shared on the department’s Facebook page, Chaplain Coordinator, Lt. Larry Miller said that the chaplains reached out to a company that makes the small teddy bears, and then were able to collect enough money from donors to purchase an initial batch of 100 bears, all adorned with tiny Clinton Police Department t-shirts.

The bears have been distributed to all patrol officers, who will give them out at their discretion.

CPD Chief Vaughn Becker called it a “great idea” and expressed his gratitude to the department’s chaplains for coming up with it.