COVID-19 vaccines available to all Tennesseeans 16 and older

As of Wednesday, 16 East Tennessee counties can now administer COVID-19 vaccines to all residents aged 16 and older by appointment.

Tennessee residents 16 and older can book a vaccine appointment on www.vaccinate.tn.gov.

The counties affected by the state’s announcement include the state-managed health departments in Anderson, Blount, Campbell, Claiborne, Cocke, Grainger, Hamblen, Jefferson, Loudon, Monroe, Morgan, Roane, Scott, Sevier, and Union counties. Later in the day, the Knox County Health Department, one of six locally-operated health departments in the state, announced they too would encourage all providers there to open up the vaccinations to individuals ages 16 and up, as well.

Find vaccination providers in your area by visiting www.VaccineFinder.org. Tennessee county health departments across the state currently have appointments available for COVID-19 vaccination. Those who need help scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment with their local health department may call the TDH vaccine support line at 866-442-5301.

TDH reminds all Tennesseans that in addition to vaccination, wearing a face mask, maintaining social distance and getting tested when exposed or sick are critical to controlling the pandemic.