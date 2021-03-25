COVID-19 vaccines available to all Tennesseeans 16 and older

Jim Harris 7 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Coronavirus, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 13 Views

As of Wednesday, 16 East Tennessee counties can now administer COVID-19 vaccines to all residents aged 16 and older by appointment.

Tennessee residents 16 and older can book a vaccine appointment on www.vaccinate.tn.gov.

The counties affected by the state’s announcement include the state-managed health departments in Anderson, Blount, Campbell, Claiborne, Cocke, Grainger, Hamblen, Jefferson, Loudon, Monroe, Morgan, Roane, Scott, Sevier, and Union counties. Later in the day, the Knox County Health Department, one of six locally-operated health departments in the state, announced they too would encourage all providers there to open up the vaccinations to individuals ages 16 and up, as well.

Find vaccination providers in your area by visiting www.VaccineFinder.org. Tennessee county health departments across the state currently have appointments available for COVID-19 vaccination. Those who need help scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment with their local health department may call the TDH vaccine support line at 866-442-5301.

TDH reminds all Tennesseans that in addition to vaccination, wearing a face mask, maintaining social distance and getting tested when exposed or sick are critical to controlling the pandemic.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Skull, personal items found in search for missing Morgan man

9th Judicial District Attorney General Russell Johnson said Wednesday that authorities have located human remains …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.