Courier: Big changes on way for CHS athletics

Jim Harris 4 hours ago Local News, Local Sports Leave a comment 89 Views

Meeting Monday, the Anderson County Commission voted unanimously to enter into a 20-year lease with the city of Clinton for Clinton High School’s continued use of the downtown Football Stadium and the Baseball field at Jaycee Park, for $1 per year.

Long discussed, this move will allow for some big changes to CHS Athletics, including the installation of artificial turf at the downtown facility often referred to as Dragon Stadium.

The previous arrangement had the schools pay the city approximately $150,000 a year to use recreational facilities operated by the city, including the football and baseball fields, as well as softball fields and others. The terms of that deal left upkeep, maintenance and improvements to the city.

Under the agreement approved this week, the city and county will share some of the expenses related to maintaining and improving the facility, but the turf will be installed at the school’s expense and not the city’s. Maintenance and upkeep will fall to the county under the new pact, as well.

Construction is already well underway on an on-campus softball field at Clinton High School.

The Courier News reports that the new turf could be installed later this spring, and will almost certainly be installed in time for the 2021 football season.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

TDH: Vaccination appointments available across state

The Tennessee Department of Health says it is continuing to work with partners across the state …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.