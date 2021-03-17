Courier: Big changes on way for CHS athletics

Meeting Monday, the Anderson County Commission voted unanimously to enter into a 20-year lease with the city of Clinton for Clinton High School’s continued use of the downtown Football Stadium and the Baseball field at Jaycee Park, for $1 per year.

Long discussed, this move will allow for some big changes to CHS Athletics, including the installation of artificial turf at the downtown facility often referred to as Dragon Stadium.

The previous arrangement had the schools pay the city approximately $150,000 a year to use recreational facilities operated by the city, including the football and baseball fields, as well as softball fields and others. The terms of that deal left upkeep, maintenance and improvements to the city.

Under the agreement approved this week, the city and county will share some of the expenses related to maintaining and improving the facility, but the turf will be installed at the school’s expense and not the city’s. Maintenance and upkeep will fall to the county under the new pact, as well.

Construction is already well underway on an on-campus softball field at Clinton High School.

The Courier News reports that the new turf could be installed later this spring, and will almost certainly be installed in time for the 2021 football season.