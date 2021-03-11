Corrected: Traffic pattern through Market Street Bridge project changes Thursday night

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been edited to reflect that the westbound lanes of Seivers Boulevard (Highway 61) will close Thursday evening. The eastbound lanes have been closed for several months, but will be reopened tonight. We apologize for any confusion our initial report may have caused.

The city of Clinton’s TDOT Project Liaison Lynn Murphy has been informed that TDOT and its contractor are on schedule to switch traffic to the other side of the repair project on the Market Street Bridge on Seivers Boulevard.

Crews have had the eastbound lanes closed for some time now as they repair the bridge and make improvements. Today, those crews are paving the roadway and will be adding pavement markings as they wrap up this phase of the project.

Later tonight (Thursday), crews will shift everything to the opposite side of the bridge and close down the westbound lanes. After the switch takes place, drivers need to be aware that all traffic will be down to one lane in each direction as they cross the bridge on the eastbound side, so be sure to use extra caution as you travel through the area and get used to the new traffic configuration.

The project, which had to be redesigned last year, is scheduled to be completed by July 31st, 2021.