Clinton schools announce Kindergarten Roundup dates, times

The Clinton City Schools have announced the dates and times for the annual Kindergarten Roundup Registration event.

Parents and guardians of new students can begin calling to schedule registration appointments on Thursday, April 15th.

Registration is required for all upcoming Kindergartners who will be attending Clinton, North Clinton or South Clinton Elementary Schools in the fall. The registration paperwork can be picked up at the Central Office, or you can download the registration forms from the system’s website, www.clintonschools.org. However you obtain them, you will need to bring all the registration paperwork with you when you register your child.

State law requires that children who are five years on or before August 15th, 2021 enter Kindergarten. CCS does not accept early entries for children under five.

Students who live within the city limits of Clinton should go to the school they are zoned for to register. Zone exception forms if you would like your child to attend a different city school, are available at each school.

Non-city residents are considered “transfer students,” and, beginning on April 15th, parents of students who live outside the city limits will need to come by the Central Office at 212 North Hicks Street (next to Clinton Elementary School) to complete a transfer application and pay a non-refundable $25 registration fee. The window for transfer registration will be open from April 15th through July 15th. Officials encourage these parents to attend the Roundup event for the school they wish for their child to attend to complete the registration process, however, they also caution that completing the process is no guarantee that your child will be accepted. Approval letters will be sent out over the summer.

Parents and guardians will be able to start calling 865-457-0159 for those registration appointments on April 15th.

The first Roundup event will be held on May 3rd at Clinton Elementary School, with two sessions, the first from 8:30 to 11 am and the second from 3:30 to 6:30 pm.

The second Roundup will be held at South Clinton Elementary School on May 4th from 3:30 to 6:30 pm.

The third and final Roundup is set for May 5th from 3:30 to 5:30 pm at North Clinton Elementary School.

Parents or guardians will need to bring their child’s birth certificate, proof of residence, and their Social Security card, as well as a Tennessee Department of Health Certificate of Immunization and the results of their latest physical exam. Immunization and physical records are not due until August 1st.

For more information, visit www.clintonschools.org, or call 865-457-0159.