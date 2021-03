Clinton mourns loss of two longtime employees

The City of Clinton is mourning the recent loss of two longtime municipal employees.

James “Jim” Reed, who spent 38 years with the city’s Recreation and Parks Department before his retirement, passed away on Tuesday, March 16th.

This past Sunday, Mark “Tank” Scarbrough passed away at his home.

He was part of the Recreation Department team, and a city employee for 16 years.

You can find the obituary announcements for both gentlmen on our website, wyshradio.com.