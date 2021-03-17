Clinton Community Center announces new hours

Beginning Monday, March 22nd, the Clinton Community Center will have new hours of operation. Those new hours will be Mondays through Fridays from 8 am to 8 pm.

Here is a sampling of what will be available, and when.

Gym Availability: *Children 14 and under MUST be accompanied by a parent or guardian

Lap Walking, Weight Room, & Cardio Room

Monday – Friday, 8:00am – 11am & 5pm-6pm

Open Gym Basketball

Monday – Friday, 11am-1:00pm & 6:00pm-8:00pm

Bowling Availability:

League Bowl- Seniors

Monday & Thursday evening and Tuesday morning

Family/Open Bowl

No availability at this time

After-School Program:

Monday through Friday, 2:30-5:00pm * No public use during this time.

The Community Center is unable to accommodate any private parties or rentals at this time.

For updates and more information, call us 865-457-0642.

For even more details, including the hours of availability for the indoor swimming pool, visit http://www.clintontn.net/ccsummerhours.htm