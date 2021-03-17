Clinton Community Center announces new hours

Beginning Monday, March 22nd, the Clinton Community Center will have new hours of operation. Those new hours will be Mondays through Fridays from 8 am to 8 pm.
Here is a sampling of what will be available, and when.
Gym Availability: *Children 14 and under MUST be accompanied by a parent or guardian
Lap Walking, Weight Room, & Cardio Room
Monday – Friday, 8:00am – 11am & 5pm-6pm
Open Gym Basketball
Monday – Friday, 11am-1:00pm & 6:00pm-8:00pm
Bowling Availability:
League Bowl- Seniors
Monday & Thursday evening and Tuesday morning
Family/Open Bowl
No availability at this time
After-School Program:
Monday through Friday, 2:30-5:00pm * No public use during this time.
The Community Center is unable to accommodate any private parties or rentals at this time.
For updates and more information, call us 865-457-0642.
For even more details, including the hours of availability for the indoor swimming pool, visit http://www.clintontn.net/ccsummerhours.htm