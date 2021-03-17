Clinton Community Center announces new hours

Jim Harris 5 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 75 Views

Beginning Monday, March 22nd, the Clinton Community Center will have new hours of operation. Those new hours will be Mondays through Fridays from 8 am to 8 pm.

Here is a sampling of what will be available, and when.
Gym Availability: *Children 14 and under MUST be accompanied by a parent or guardian
Lap Walking, Weight Room, & Cardio Room
Monday – Friday, 8:00am – 11am & 5pm-6pm
Open Gym Basketball
Monday – Friday, 11am-1:00pm & 6:00pm-8:00pm
Bowling Availability:
League Bowl- Seniors
Monday & Thursday evening and Tuesday morning
Family/Open Bowl
No availability at this time
After-School Program:
Monday through Friday, 2:30-5:00pm * No public use during this time.
The Community Center is unable to accommodate any private parties or rentals at this time.
For updates and more information, call us 865-457-0642.

For even more details, including the hours of availability for the indoor swimming pool, visit http://www.clintontn.net/ccsummerhours.htm

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Norris Lake Cleanups coming March 26 & 27, April 10

The next Norris Lake Clean Up will be on Friday, March 26, 2021, Saturday, March …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.