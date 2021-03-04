Child Find screenings offered by ACS

Jim Harris 6 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 20 Views

The Anderson County School system’s Special Education Department will once again provide FREE screenings for infant-to-5-year-old county children.

The screenings will include checks of vision, hearing, speech/language, motor, social, and preschool cognitive skills, and are part of a Child Find activity designed to help parents be sure that their children are progressing as they should.

Child Find screenings will located in various locations this school year.

  • Wednesday, March 10th, from 9 to 11 am, at Lake City Elementary School;
  • Thursday, March 11th, from 9 to 11 am, at Claxton Elementary School;
  • Monday, March 22nd, from 9 to 11 am, at Norwood Elementary School;
  • Tuesday, March 23rd, from 9 to 11 am, at Norris Elementary School;
  • Monday, March 29th, from 9 to 11:30 am and from 1 to 3 pm, in the Central Office board room on the 5th floor of the Robert Jolley Building at 101 South Main Street in Clinton (37716).

The screening is free and there is no appointment necessary. The screening takes about 45 minutes per child.

For more information about the process or the screening, please call 865-463-2800, and use extension 2821 for Alex Smith, or extension 2829 for April Manning.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Part of Towe String Road to be closed March 12-15

The Campbell County Highway Department and contractor Twin K Construction have provided notice that a …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.