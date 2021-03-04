Child Find screenings offered by ACS

The Anderson County School system’s Special Education Department will once again provide FREE screenings for infant-to-5-year-old county children.

The screenings will include checks of vision, hearing, speech/language, motor, social, and preschool cognitive skills, and are part of a Child Find activity designed to help parents be sure that their children are progressing as they should.

Child Find screenings will located in various locations this school year.

Wednesday, March 10 th , from 9 to 11 am, at Lake City Elementary School;

Thursday, March 11 th , from 9 to 11 am, at Claxton Elementary School;

Monday, March 22 nd , from 9 to 11 am, at Norwood Elementary School;

Tuesday, March 23 rd , from 9 to 11 am, at Norris Elementary School;

Monday, March 29th, from 9 to 11:30 am and from 1 to 3 pm, in the Central Office board room on the 5th floor of the Robert Jolley Building at 101 South Main Street in Clinton (37716).

The screening is free and there is no appointment necessary. The screening takes about 45 minutes per child.

For more information about the process or the screening, please call 865-463-2800, and use extension 2821 for Alex Smith, or extension 2829 for April Manning.