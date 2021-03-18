Charlotte Ledford, age 53 of Clinton

Jim Harris 3 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 29 Views

Charlotte Ledford, age 53 of Clinton passed away at Methodist Medical Center on March 10, 2021.  She was born October 16, 1968 in Gulfport, Mississippi to the late Robert and Wanda Pitts. 

In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her sister, Janet Webber and niece, Casey Phillips. 

She is survived by husband, Allen Ledford of Clinton; daughter, Christy Ledford of Clinton; grandsons, Marcus Hutchinson of Clinton; sister, Barbara Smith of Rocky Top; several nieces and nephews.  

The family will have a Celebration of Life service held at a later date. 

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Johnny Ray Tindell, age 67 of Rocky Top

Johnny Ray Tindell, age 67 of Rocky Top, TN passed away suddenly on Friday, March …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.