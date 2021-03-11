Charges in gruesome OR murder sent to grand jury

The Anderson County grand jury will consider charges of murder, kidnapping and rape against an Oak Ridge couple following a hearing last Friday in Oak Ridge’s General Sessions Court Division II.

52-year-old Sean Finnegan and 22-year-old Rebecca Dishman are accused of kidnapping, raping, and murdering 36-year-old Jennifer Paxton in late 2019 inside a home on East Fairview Road in Oak Ridge.

After hearing testimony from investigators, the court ruled that there was sufficient evidence to present the case to the grand jury.

As we have previously reported, investigators say that Finnegan and Dishman told officers after being read their rights, that they had lured Paxton to a home on East Fairview Road in Oak Ridge with the promise of a place to stay, but that once she was at the home, Paxton was chained to a bed and shackled with a dog collar. She was allegedly struck on the head and an arm with a baseball bat so she wouldn’t resist or try to escape the attacks, and her arms were bound with zip ties.

Once she was incapacitated, Finnegan and Dishman repeatedly raped her before strangling her.

Paxton had also been deprived of food and medical care, according to arrest warrants.

After she was killed, Finnegan and Dishman allegedly cut off body parts and broke ligaments and bones in order to put her body into a stand-up freezer.

When Finnegan knew there would be an investigation, officers say he moved the frozen decomposing body from the freezer and hid it under his bed, allegedly cleaning the inside of the freezer to remove evidence.

Dishman, meanwhile, used “bleach and a Swiffer” to clean up blood and other bodily fluids from the living room floors and bedroom floor, and she used bleach and the bathroom shower to clean the victim’s body of evidence.

Rebecca Dishman (ACSD)

Both defendants remain in custody at the Anderson County Jail, where they have been since their arrests in August, on bonds totaling $1 million.