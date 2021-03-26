Chamber recognizes Fox Family, announces golf tournament

The Anderson County Chamber of Commerce hosted its Annual Business and Awards Luncheon on March 17th, at the Hollingsworth Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership (JA Biz Town) and was described by Chamber officials as “a huge success,” with over 100 people in attendance.

The theme of the event was one of celebration for the business community.

Heather Emert, the outgoing 2020 Board Chair, was recognized with a plaque and passed the gavel to the 2021 Board Chair Tammy Gross.

Among the awards handed out on the 17th was a newly-created one called the Legacy Award, which was presented to the Fox Family in recognition of 75 years of service to the Anderson County, and East Tennessee, community. The Fox Family announced at the beginning of this year announced the sale of their family business to a group out of Kentucky.

Officials also announced a partnership with The Education Foundation for Anderson County and Clinton City Schools to put on the First Annual Joe Forgety Memorial Golf Classic on Saturday, May 22nd at Centennial Golf Course in Oak Ridge, with proceeds going to the Joe Forgety Scholarship Fund. This fund was established late last year by Mr. Forgety’s family after his passing to honor his memory as a longtime educator and beloved member of the community. The family has hopes of raising enough money to create an endowment that will always provide a scholarship in Joe’s Memory.

