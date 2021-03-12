CCSO warns of telephone scam

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook on Thursday to inform citizens of a scam.

Authorities say they have recently received reports of individuals impersonating Lafollette Rescue Squad members in an attempt to solicit donations.
Rescue Squad Chief Charlie Hutson said in the post, “that the Lafollette Rescue Squad or Fire Department would never solicit donations by phone.”

Officials advise you that this is a scam and say that you should not provide any information to these individuals, and hang up the phone.

