CCSO searches for two missing men

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two missing men, and are asking for the public’s help in locating them.

26-year-old Ryan McKamey was reported missing by his mother on Friday, March 19th, and was last reported seen on Tuesday the 16th by a family friend in the Shady Cove area of Caryville.

The Sheriff’s Office says that investigators were able to work with Ryan’s cell phone provider to try and track his movements that way, but no activity has been reported since the 18th (Thursday).

Multiple teams from the Sheriff’s Office consisting of detectives, patrol deputies, corrections officers, and other staff, along with searchers from the Lafollette and Anderson County Rescue Squad,s and several other volunteers, have conducted multiple searches in the Shady Cove to no avail.

On Monday, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit assisted in providing an aerial search.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to ask for anyone who may have seen or know the whereabouts of Mr. McKamey to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 423-562-7446.

His family has pledged a private reward of $1000 for credible tips that lead to the location of Ryan.

Ryan McKamey is described as a white, 26-year-old male, standing approximately 5’6”, and weighing around 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a maroon hoody with gray sleeves and gray sweat pants.

Deputies are also searching for another individual reported missing by a relative, as Scott Roberts was reported missing by his brother on Thursday, March 18th.

Ryan McKamey (Photo from CCSO)

Scott is described as a 49-year-old white, male, around 5’7” tall, weighing around 125 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen on March 3rd by a witness who gave him a ride and dropped him off in the Red Ash area of Caryville.



Sheriff’s Office personnel, Lafollette Rescue Squad, and Knox County Sheriff’s Office Aviation conducted searches Tuesday and Wednesday, both on foot and in the air, but say that no viable information has been found.

Scott Roberts (Photo from CCSO)

If anyone has had any contact, or may be aware of the location of Scott Roberts, please contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 423-562-7446.