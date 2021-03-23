Campbell students to have virtual days while staff gets vaccinated

Jim Harris 14 hours ago Coronavirus, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 130 Views

Students in Campbell County will learn virtually next week as their teachers and other staff members receive their second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Depending on the internet situation at home, students will either learn online or will receive a packet of work.

Jacksboro Elementary, Caryville Elementary, Campbell County High School, Valley View, LaFollette Elementary, and LaFollette Middle will have a virtual day on Tuesday, March 30th.

Elk Valley, Jellico Elementary, Jellico High School, Wynn, White Oak, ELLA, and Jacksboro Middle School will have a virtual day on Wednesday, March 31st.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

One Oak Ridge festival returns, another remains on hiatus

After being canceled due to the pandemic in 2020, the Secret City Festival will return …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.