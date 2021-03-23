Campbell students to have virtual days while staff gets vaccinated

Students in Campbell County will learn virtually next week as their teachers and other staff members receive their second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Depending on the internet situation at home, students will either learn online or will receive a packet of work.
Jacksboro Elementary, Caryville Elementary, Campbell County High School, Valley View, LaFollette Elementary, and LaFollette Middle will have a virtual day on Tuesday, March 30th.
Elk Valley, Jellico Elementary, Jellico High School, Wynn, White Oak, ELLA, and Jacksboro Middle School will have a virtual day on Wednesday, March 31st.