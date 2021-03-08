Brush fire in Rocky Top area burns approximately 40 acres

Several agencies worked together over the weekend to contain, and ultimately, extinguish a brush fire in the Rocky Top/Briceville area.

The fire, in an area off of Better Chance Lane, was reported Friday afternoon. Crews from the Rocky Top Fire Department, the Briceviolle Volunteer Fire Department and the state’s Division of Forestry responded. By late Friday night, crews reported that fire lines had been cut in an effort to contain the blaze, and on Saturday, said that the fire was out.

Crews used a variety of tools in fighting the fire, including ATVs, leaf blowers, and bulldozers, according to officials.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire that burned about 40 acres remains under investigation.

