Brenda Dockery, age 74 of Clinton passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at her residence. Brenda was born November 6, 1946 in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Barney and Gerturde Fritts. She was a member of Jarnigan Chapel Baptist Church. Throughout her life she loved quilting and the outdoors. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her sons, Brain Scarbrough and Mark Scarbrough; first husband, Henry Scarbrough, second husband, Bill Dockery; brothers, David Fritts and Bill Fritts; sister, Mary Fleischmann.

She is survived by her daughter, Cassie Oakes; grandchildren, Vincent, Jacob, & Hunter Oakes, Briana, Karrie, Megan, & Jeremy Scarbrough, Storm and Mason Scarbrough; sisters, Peggy Vandergriff & husband Jeff, & Diane Harness; brother, Ronnie Fritts & wife Brenda; several nieces, nephews, brother & sister-in-laws on the Scarbrough family side.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Friday, March 26, 2021 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Her Celebration of Life service will follow in the chapel with Rev. Luke Kidwell officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Holley Gamble Funeral Home, P.O. Box 327, Clinton, TN 37717. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com