Betty Maxine Cox Aud, age 90 of Knoxville

Betty Maxine Cox Aud, age 90 of  Knoxville passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021 at The Lantern at Morning Pointe in Clinton, TN..  Betty was born July 29, 1930 in Anderson County, TN to the late Murmon and Eva Rose Viles Cox. She was a member of the Beaver Creek Cumberland Presbyterian  Church and was also a member of the Family and Community Education Club. Betty loved to cook and spend time with her family.  In addition to her parents, Betty is also preceded in death by her husband, William Aud and brother, Billy George “Babe” Cox.  

Survivors include; step-daughter, Susan Jahn of Hawaii, brothers, Kirby Lee “Jake” Cox of Lake City and Roger D. Cox of Clinton, sisters, Iris Frankie “Mickey” Fox of Clinton, Iva Jean Aloi of Clinton and Brenda Cox Letner of Clinton and grandchildren, Brian and Bradley Jahn of Riverside CA.

An Interment will be held at a later date.

