Bennie L. Cox, 92, of Clinton

Bennie L. Cox, 92, of Clinton died March 28 at Fort Sanders Hospital after a short illness. He was born July 26, 1928 in the Hillvale Community. Preceding him in death were his parents, Roy L. Cox and Lissie Williams Cox Hafley; sisters, Mary Ruth Ensley and Josephine Wallace and brother, Walter L. Cox. He was a 1947 graduate of Norris High School where he was captain of the varsity basketball team. He and his wife, Mary Alice McGhee, were married Oct. 21, 1949. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps at Camp Lejeune, NC and Camp Pendleton, Calif. And was a Korean War Veteran. A member of Sinking Springs United Methodist Church, he had served on the Administrative Council and as a trustee. Special interest was woodcarving and oil painting. He had been an automobile sale representative in Clinton since 1950. He was a Hall of Fame member of the Chevrolet Legion of Leaders, Truck Sales Honor Club and Chevrolet’s Mark of Excellence rewards program. He retired from Fox Chevrolet Dec. 31, 2011. 

Survivors include his wife; a daughter, Leigh Ann, and her husband, Stephen Payne of Clinton; nieces and nephews; and a special brother-in-law, Eddie L. McGhee and wife, Kay, of Clinton. 

Family and friends may call at their convenience on Thursday, April 1, 12:00pm – 4:00pm, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. The family will have a private graveside service with Rev. Billy Kurtz officiating and full military honors presented by the Campbell County Honor Guard. 

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.
www.holleygamble.com

