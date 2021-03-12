BBB: Phony threat investigated at Harriman High

According to our partners at BBB-TV, at around 1pm Wednesday, law enforcement and fire personnel were called to Harriman High School after officials there received a general threat to the school by telephone.

Out of an abundance of caution, the emergency operations plan was initiated.

Students were moved to an alternate location on campus. The Roane County Sheriff’s Office responded, as did the Harriman Police and Fire departments.

After an investigation, officials deemed the threat non-credible.

Students were back in their classrooms by 2 p.m.,

The Roane County School System said Wednesday that it “takes all threats seriously and will work to hold the responsible person or persons accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”