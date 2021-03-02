BBB: Body found in Roane County investigated by ORPD, RCSO

According to our partners at BBB-TV, the Oak Ridge Police Department is leading the investigation into the discovery of a woman’s body in Roane County on Friday.

A woman’s body was found inside a car at the old Norman’s Market property at the intersection of Highway 70 and Gallaher Road, east of Kingston, according to BBB. The Roane County Sheriff’s Office says that she has been identified as 35-year-old Britanie Davis of Oak Ridge. No obvious cause of death was visible and her body was sent to the Regional Forensics Center for an autopsy.

Oak Ridge Police have reportedly taken over as the lead investigative agency as early indications point to her having died somewhere else and her body brough to the location where it was found.

As more information becomes available, we will pass it along to you.