Barbara Lee (Smith) Jackson, 82, of Kingston, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center. She was born in Kingston, Tennessee where she lived most of her life. She was a graduate of Roane County High Class of ‘57. She played basketball as a guard for the Kingston Yellow Jackets and was voted “Most Athletic” her Senior year. She was an active member of Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. Her passion was making floral arrangements and bead jewelry. She loved being outdoors and watching the sunset every day.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy L. Jackson of Kingston (married 62 years), her youngest daughter, Donna Pierce of Kingston, her parents, Rev. Rupert W. Smith and Eloise Smith of Kingston, and her oldest brother, Thomas A Smith of Hixson.



She is survived by her oldest daughter, Cheryl J. Palmer and son in law, Charles W. Palmer of Kingston; youngest brother, Greg Smith and sister in law Cindy Smith of Kingston; Son in law Wayne Pierce of Kingston; Grandsons Justin Pierce and wife Erika Pierce of Maryville; Benjamin Palmer and wife Lachele Palmer of Oakdale; Four Great Grandchildren – Zoey, August, Jackson, and Amelia; many nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 PM, Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 7:00 PM in the chapel with Rev. David Acres officiating. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at Lawnville Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 the family request that everyone in attendance wear a mask. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of all the arrangements.

