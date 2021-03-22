Barbara Alma Jeffers, age 84 of Clinton

Barbara Alma Jeffers, age 84 of Clinton passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center.  Barbara was born May 12, 1936 in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Cleo and Gertrude Brummett.  She was a member of Clinton First Baptist Church.  Barbara is survived by her loving husband, Gailon Jeffers of Clinton; 2 first cousins and 5 second cousins. 

The family will have a graveside service 11:00 am, Tuesday at Sunset Cemetery with Rev. Terry Baker officiating. 

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

