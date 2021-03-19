ATF leads probe into Roane explosion

Federal investigators are working to discover the cause of an explosion Thursday morning at a Roane County scrap-metal recycling facility that injured one person.

In addition to Roane County authorities, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office explosives unit also responded to PSC Metals outside Harriman to assist with securing the scene and aid in the investigation, which is being led by officials from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (or ATF).

The injured person—who had not been publicly identified as of the time this report was filed—was taken to an area hospital. The nature and extent of their injuries was not immediately available.

