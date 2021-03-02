Arbor Day celebration set for Oak Ridge

City of Oak Ridge officials will join the Oak Ridge Environmental Quality Advisory Board (EQAB) at Oak Ridge’s 36th Annual Arbor Day Observance on Friday, March 12, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Linden Elementary School, located at 700 Robertsville Road. The ceremony also marks the 33rd year that the City of Oak Ridge has been recognized as a Tree City USA.

At the ceremony, the Urban & Community Forestry Program Coordinator with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture & Forestry, Diane Warwick will present the Tree City USA and Tree Line USA awards to Oak Ridge Mayor Pro Tem Rick Chinn. Tree City USA, a National Arbor Day Foundation program, recognizes U.S. towns and cities that develop comprehensive urban forestry programs.

As a reminder, COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place.

To become a Tree City USA, a community must meet four standards: a legally constituted tree board; a community tree ordinance; a comprehensive community forestry program supported by a minimum of $2 per capita; and an Arbor Day proclamation and public tree planting ceremony. Communities must reapply for the Tree City USA designation annually.

The Arbor Day ceremony will include the planting of a Black Gum tree, donated by the City of Oak Ridge. Linden Elementary School Staff and fourth grade students will participate in the program.

Previous Arbor Day observances have been held at numerous locations throughout the city, including the Oak Ridge Civic Center, the Senior Citizens Center, the U.T. Arboretum, Cedar Hill Park, and at Willow Brook, Glenwood, Woodland, and St. Mary’s Schools.

For more information, contact Jon Hetrick, Director of the City’s Recreation and Parks Department, at (865) 425-3446 or visit the City’s website at http://www.oakridgetn.gov.

