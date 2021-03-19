Another winning Powerball ticket sold in Anderson

A Powerball player in Anderson County won $100,000 in Wednesday’s drawing, according to lottery officials.

According to a press release, Wednesday night’s winner matched four out of five white balls as well as the red Powerball to win $50,000.

Since the player opted to go with the Power Play feature for an additional dollar, and the Power Play number drawn was 2, doubling the winner’s prize to $100,000.

The winning ticket was purchased at Turnpike Liquor Store on the Turnpike in Oak Ridge.

The winner has not been publicly identified.

Last month, someone purchased a Poerball ticket worth $500,000 at Ian’s Market in Clinton.