Anderson County Fairest of the Fair applications to open April 1

Registration for the 2021 Anderson County Fairest of the Fair Pageants will open on Thursday, April 1st. This pageant is open to girls ages 5 through 20 who are reidents of Anderson County.

The registration fee of $40 will be collected aat rehearsal on July 11th.

The 2021 Anderson County Fairest of the Fair will be split in to two nights this year, with the Princess, Junior and Senior pageant winners crowned on Monday, July 11th—the Fair’s opening night—and the Mini, Tiny and Little Miss pageant winners crowned on Tuesday, July 12th.

Again, registration will open up for the pageants on Thursday, April 1st. Keep an eye on the Anderson County Fairest of the Fair pages on Facebook and Instagram for the links and other information you will need to sign up your contestant.

