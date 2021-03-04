American Legion Post 172 to meet Monday

American Legion Post 172 will hold its monthly meeting on Monday, March 8th at 6:30 pm at the Post Home at 436 Spring Street in Clinton.

Discussions will include a status update on the new building, information on upcoming fundraisers, the latest news from the Veterans Administration, and other future plans.

All Legion members and any interested miltary veterans are invited to attend.

All members and visitors are requested to please wear a mask and reminded that COVID-19 cleaning procedures and social distancing measures are in place at the Post home.