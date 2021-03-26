Amentum donates $50K to Oak Ridge Schools

(Amentum press release) Amentum, a leading contractor to the U.S. Department of Energy, donated $50,000 to the Oak Ridge School District in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, to help the district purchase curriculum-enhancing tools.

Amentum’s donation will assist the schools with enhancing their instructional capabilities through the use of TruTouch interactive panels in kindergarten through eighth grade classrooms district wide.

Mark Whitney, President of Amentum Nuclear and Environment Strategic Business Unit, visited the school district’s leaders at Robertsville Middle School to present the donation and spent time understanding classroom instructional needs.

“We recognize the vital importance of a strong educational system in the communities where our employees live and work,” said Whitney. “Our donation today is one way we partner with the Oak Ridge School District and demonstrate our commitment to help their teachers and students thrive.”

Amentum and UCOR LLC, the Amentum-led environmental management contractor for the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge Reservation (ORR), are long-time supporters of the Oak Ridge School District. In January 2021, UCOR donated $80,000 to the district to purchase laptops to support students’ virtual learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Bruce Borchers, Superintendent of Oak Ridge City School District, has led their schools through unprecedented challenges during the pandemic to instill new ways of supporting the students academically, and is grateful for Amentum and UCOR’s continued partnership.

“Amentum’s donation has allowed us to introduce new technology into our classrooms that will enhance instruction, which further places Oak Ridge as a leading district in Tennessee with this type of learning technique,” said Dr. Borchers. “We are grateful for our strong partnership with Amentum and UCOR.”

The relationship between UCOR and Oak Ridge schools began in 2011 when Amentum won the contract to perform environmental cleanup of the East Tennessee Technology Park (ETTP) and oversee waste management operations across ORR. UCOR successfully completed major demolition of ETTP and is now removing excess contaminated facilities at the Y-12 National Security Complex and the Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

“We are deeply invested in the success of our students, teachers, and faculty in Oak Ridge schools where the children and grandchildren of much of our workforce grow up,” said Ken Rueter, UCOR President and Chief Executive Officer. “Children’s advocacy is one of our corporate giving values, and it is our priority to give resources, expertise, and time to emerging needs in our schools that enhance student development.”

