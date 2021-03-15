ADFAC Egg Spectacular underway

Our friends at Aid to Distressed Families of Appalachian Counties (ADFAC) have a new fundraiser this year, and are encouraging everyone to be a part of the “ADFAC Egg Spectacular.”

The “Eggs” in this case, are tickets good for chances to win the state-approved 50/50 raffle fundraiser. Organizers say that you will not receive a physical egg with ticket purchase, but add that each $5 ticket provides one chance to win a prize or prizes.

The raffle drawing will occur at 5 pm on April 10th, on ADFAC’s YouTube channel.

The Grand Prize Winner will receive 50% of the net ticket sales, while two runners-up will receive non-cash prizes, to be determined.

Egg purchases can be made through PayPal and Venmo (@ADFAC).

There’s no limit to how many you can purchase, and proceeds will directly support ADFAC and the services it provides.

The more tickets that are sold, the higher the winner’s jackpot will be!

You must be 18 or older to participate in the ADFAC Egg Spectacular.

Find out more by visiting https://adfac.org/.

