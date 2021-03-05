ACSD probes shooting involving juvenile

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says its investigation into a shooting Thursday night in the Claxton community is ongoing.

In an update late Friday morning, the ACSO said that the victim, identified by authorities only as a juvenile, underwent successful surgery at UT Medical Center, and is listed in critical but stable condition.

The incident occurred on Edgemoor Road at Mooncrest Lane, across from the Dollar General Store.

No other details—including the victim’s name or age, suspect information or what led to the shooting—have been released as the investigation is described as active and ongoing.

The Sheriff’s Office says that the suspects had left the scene before the arrival of deputies.

As more information becomes available, we will pass it along to you.