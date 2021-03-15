AC schools will learn virtually on March 26th

Jim Harris

On Friday, March 26th, all students in the Anderson County schools system will have a virtual learning day.

School buildings will be closed that day to students, but teachers and staff will still be working that day.

Students will be receiving instructions in their classes on Thursday, March. 25th need to work on during their virtual day. 

The reason for this one day transition to virtual learning is to allow teachers and other staff members who received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine a couple of weeks ago, can receive their second dose.

All classes will return to normal on Monday, March 29th 2021.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

