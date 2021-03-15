AC Commission meets Monday

The Anderson County Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting tonight (Monday, March 15th), beginning at 6:30 pm.
The meeting will be held electronically, and will be televised on ACTV, Comcast Cable channel 95, in Anderson County.
The Anderson County Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting tonight (Monday, March 15th), beginning at 6:30 pm.
The meeting will be held electronically, and will be televised on ACTV, Comcast Cable channel 95, in Anderson County.
Saturday, 7th District Attorney General Dave Clark announced the completion through the court process of …