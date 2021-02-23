Yager: State to purchase land for Tackett Creek WMA

The Tennessee State Building Commission’s Executive Subcommittee voted Monday to acquire land for the Tackett Creek Wildlife Management Area in Campbell and Claiborne Counties. The State Building Commission voted to acquire the entirety of the leased property by conservation easement in a single transaction. 

The 43,000 acres of the Tackett Creek Wildlife Management Area are currently being leased by TWRA under an agreement with Molpus Timberlands Management that has allowed it to be used for hunting and other recreational purposes. State Senator Ken Yager said in a press release that the $7.98 million purchase will be made utilizing Tennessee’s Wetlands Acquisition Fund, which preserves certain wetlands and bottomland hardwood forests in the state.

“This is a very good news for Campbell County and our region,” said Sen. Yager.  “This property is some of the most beautiful land in Tennessee and is enjoyed by many local citizens.”  

The Tackett Creek Unit is located near the Sundquist, New River, and Royal Blue units of the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area.

Having been heavily surface-mined in the past and with active surface mining and reclamation efforts ongoing, the property consists of excellent habitat for grouse, turkey, deer, and elk. 

The property is accessible from Tennessee Hwy. 90 east, located between Lafollette and Jellico on the west side, or on the east side from Cumberland Gap and Middlesboro, Ky. on Hwy. 74 west.

