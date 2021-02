XTown Showdown, Round One, goes to CHS; Weekend hoops round-up

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCORES FRIDAY

Clinton girls 65 Anderson County 38: Clinton was led by Sarah Burton with 25 points and naiyah Sanders with 19 as CHS jumped out to a 12-0 lead and never trailed at home. Kylee Alvis paced AC with 11 points.

Clinton boys 69 Anderson County 46: Jackson Garner scored 24 points and Jeremiah Blauvelt scored 18 to lead Clinton at home. Stone Hatmaker and Anthony White each tallied 13 for the Mavericks.

ELSEWHERE

Oak Ridge girls 60 Campbell County 26…Oak Ridge boys 87 Campbell County 48//

Powell girls 60 Karns 29…Powell boys 60 Karns 53//

Halls girls 61 Central 44…Central boys 78 Halls 66//

Washburn girls 55 Jellico 31…Jellico boys 73 Washburn 62//

Oliver Springs girls 42 Harriman 37//

Sunbright girls 53 Coalfield 51…Sunbright boys 61 Coalfield 46//

Oneida girls 64 Midway 28…Oneida boys 79 Midway 54//

Oakdale girls 49 Rockwood 12…Rockwood boys 88 Oakdale 49//

Gatlinburg-Pittman girls 62 Union County 33…Union County boys 68 Gatlinburg-Pittman 60.