Woman sentenced in deadly crash

According to Ninth District Attorney General Russell Johnson, a Morgan County woman has pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide by intoxication in connection to a fatal accident that occurred on November 10th, 2018.

The crash happened on Airport Road, and an investigation determined that now-37-year-old Amber Manis swerved into oncoming traffic, hitting another vehicle head on.

The driver of the second vehicle, Joseph Jones, was killed instantly, while his passenger, his 11-month-old niece, survived.

Manis was sentenced to 10-years behind bars and her driver’s license will be suspended for another 10 years. A blood test determined she had meth and other drugs in her system at the time of the crash.

District Attorney General Russell Johnson announced that Amber Manis (37 YOF) entered a guilty plea today before Judge Jeff Wicks in Morgan County Criminal Court in a criminal case stemming from a vehicle crash on Airport Road in the afternoon of November 10, 2018. The wreck was a head on collision involving Manis as the driver and sole occupant of a Chrysler mini-van that swerved into the opposite lane where a Mazda Protégé was being driven by Joseph Jones (40 YOM) with his 11 year old niece as a passenger. Jones was killed instantly and the passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries. Manis was taken by LifeStar to UT Hospital where she later recovered from her injuries. The Tennessee Highway Patrol Critical Incident Team responded to the scene at the request of the request of the THP troopers who initially were called to work the crash. A search warrant was obtained by THP for a blood draw on Manis to determine her blood-alcohol level and for the presence of prescription or illegal drugs to further determine what other intoxicants might be in her system. The analysis of her blood at the TBI Forensics Lab determined manis to be negative for alcohol and the drug toxicology determined that Ms. Manis had .05 ug/ml of methamphetamine, 253 ng/ml of diazepam, 92 ng/ml of nordiazepam, 11 ng/ml of temazepam, and 2 ng/ml of oxymorphone in her system. Manis was charged with vehicular homicide, felony reckless endangerment and driving on a suspended driver's license among other charges. After her charges were "bound over to the grand jury" in Morgan County General Sessions Court by Judge Mike Davis, the case was subsequently indicted by the Morgan County Grand Jury on September 16, 2019 and the matter moved on to the Morgan County Criminal Court. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, since March of 2020 most matters that are awaiting trials by jury have been put on hold by order of the Tennessee Supreme Court. After much hard work on the part of DUI prosecutor, ADA Joe Caldwell, this case was brought to a successful conclusion today.

In a plea agreement hearing that took place via video link with the Morgan County Jail where Manis was in custody, Manis pled guilty to a Class B felony Vehicular Homicide by Intoxication and a Class E felony Reckless Endangerment with a Weapon (her vehicle) and received TDOC prison sentences of eight years and two years, respectively, to serve in prison on each charge. Even though her driver’s license was already suspended before the tragedy that she brought about, by this conviction, her driver’s license will be suspended an additional ten years and she will have to re-apply to try and get it reinstated.

The step-father of Joseph Jones, Mr. Sylvester Smith of Rocky Top, Tennessee, was also able to testify and explain to the Court what effect the tragic death of Jones has had on him and the rest of his family, including the traumatic impact to Jones’ niece, who was also a victim of Manis’ selfish and thoughtless action of driving while intoxicated. Sylvester Smith said in his testimony that, “It’s been hard every day. Instead of going with him to a car show, I had to plan a funeral. He didn’t have to die. If she wanted to do drugs, she could have just stayed at home!”

General Johnson commended ADA Caldwell and the DUI Unit Coordinator Holly Miller on, once again, bringing about justice and providing at least some level of comfort and closure to family who tragically lost a loved one who can never be replaced. Generals Caldwell and Johnson both thanked the THP for their work on the scene and their persistence in following through with the work after the fact on the search warrant, at the hospital, at the forensic lab and for the CIRT analysis that gave their office everything that was needed to bring this case to conclusion.

These individuals were: Lt. Carey Hixson, CIRT Trooper Chris Best, and Troopers Matthew Vespie, Josh Thorne and Nathan Crow along with members of the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.