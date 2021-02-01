Weekend Sports Round-Up

It was a busy weekend of high school basketball, and marked the final weekend of attendance restrictions at games across the state.

Friday in Clinton, the Oak Ridge Lady Wildcats clinched the regular-season District 3AAA championship with a 56-32 win over the homestanding Lady Dragons. The win was Oak Ridge’s 69th consecutive victory over Clinton’s girls dating back to 1991. Khamari Mitchell-Steen paced Oak Ridge (15-2, 12-0) with 21 points, while Clinton fell to 3-10, 2-6 despite 15 points from Sarah Burton.

In the nightcap, it was the same song, second verse as the Wildcats boys laid claim to the regular season District crown with a 69-56 win over Clinton. The Dragons played well enough to keep up with the 5th ranked Wildcats, but their shots simply wouldn’t fall, whether it was from the field or the free throw line. Jeremy Miller led Oak Ridge (18-3, 12-0) with 17 points and two other Wildcats hit for double figures. Clinton was led by Lane Harrison with 19 points and Jackson Garner with 18, but fell to 11-5, 7-3 in District play, still good for second place.

ELSEWHERE FRIDAY

Oakdale girls 43 Oliver Springs 34…Oliver Springs boys 62 Oakdale 56//

Harriman girls 43 Coalfield 36…Harriman boys 68 Coalfield 49//

Powell girls 71 Halls 60…Powell boys 68 Halls 62//

Oneida girls 68 Wartburg 39…Oneida boys 92 Wartburg 58//

Sunbright girls 48 Midway 37…Sunbright boys 48 Midway 38//

Kingston girls 53 Austin-East 39…Kingston boys 82 Austin-East 62//

Barbourville (KY) girls 57 Jellico 36//

SATURDAY SCORES

Powell girls 44 Campbell County 40…Campbell County boys 65 Powell 62//

Coalfield girls 45 Rockwood 20…Rockwood boys 68 Coalfield 56//

OTHER SPORTS

NCAA Men: Tennessee 80 Kansas 61 (Saturday);

NCAA Women: Tennessee 79 Florida 65 (Sunday);

NBA: Memphis 129 San Antonio 112 (Saturday—Memphis at San Antonio Monday);

NHL: Tampa Bay 4 Nashville 3 (Saturday—Nashville at Tampa Bay Monday);

SPHL: Macon 2 Ice Bears 1 (Thursday)…Huntsville 3 Ice Bears 0 (Saturday).