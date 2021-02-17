Wanda Lilella Grim Thomas, age 95, born in Mont Calm, WV, died suddenly on February 10th, after lingering illnesses. Preceded in death by parents Mark S. and Elizabeth Hardin Grim, brothers Mark S. Grim, Jr. and John W. Grim, daughter Lisa Thomas Wright, and husband of 62 years Joseph T. Thomas.

She is survived by two sons, J. Daniel Thomas (Janice) and M. Lee Thomas (Judy), four grandchildren Maddie, Harrison, and Morgan Thomas, and Tom Carberry (Rob Hallock), great granddaughter Lily Thomas, beloved nieces Mary Anne Grim Koeppel (Scott) and Margret Grim McMahan (Tom) and their families, and four nephews, Joseph J. Thomas, Larry D. Arnold (Debbie), Paul W. Grim, J. David Grim (Kathy) and their families.

After graduating from Princeton, WV High School in 1943, she worked in Washington D.C. for the U.S. Navy as a cartographer, compiling bombing charts, including maps of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. She graduated from Concord College (Athens, WV) in 1946 with a B.S. in Education and later did graduate work at the University of Tennessee. She taught at public schools in West Virginia and Georgia and at Hiwassee College in Madisonville, TN. In 1951 she began work as a chemist for General Electric’s Aircraft Nuclear Propulsion Project in Oak Ridge, TN where she met her husband-to-be J. T. Thomas. They were married September 5, 1952.

After living in Fort Worth, TX and Oak Ridge, TN, they built a home in Norris, TN in 1959 where she lived until her death. She was a member of Norris United Methodist Church where she taught children’s classes and served on many committees. She was a life member of the United Methodist Women. Her hobbies included gardening, collection and study of wildflowers, UT Lady Vols basketball, and reading.

In-lieu-of flowers, memorials may be sent to Norris United Methodist Church (P.O. Box 327, Norris, TN 37828) or to Holston Home for Children (P.O. Box 188, Greenville, TN 37744).

There will be a private graveside service at this time followed by a celebration of life at a later date. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com