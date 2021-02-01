Victor Greenep, age 85 of Clinton

Victor Greenep, age 85 of Clinton passed away on Friday, January 29, 2021.  He was born in Liverpool, England on December 14, 1935 and brought his wife and 3 kids to the United States in April of 1967. Victor served in the British Army as an MP and trained police dogs.  Throughout his life he enjoyed working on house projects. 

Victor was preceded in death by his wife, Irene Greenep; parents, Sidney and Lillian Greenep; siblings, Edward Greenep and Patricia Bradley. 

He is survived by his children, John Greenep, Edward Greenep & wife Sandra, and Viator Greenep & wife Joy; grandchildren, Sydney Lindsey, Eric Greenep, Edward Greenep, Victor Greenep, Elizabeth Greenep, Vincent Greenep, Valerie Greenep, Nikki Ennis, and James Ennis; great grandson, Jackson Lindsey. 

The family will have a Celebration of Life service held at a later date.  The family requests memorials be made to the Salvation Army.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

