UTAS to host presentation on bluebirds

(UT Arboretum Society) In the mid-twentieth century, bluebird populations plummeted by up to 90 per cent, but one simple idea has helped bluebirds thrive again. Learn how you can be part of this truly American success story at this Zoom educational presentation on Tuesday, February 23rd at 7:00 p.m.

Don Hazel, president of the Tennessee Bluebird Society, will share the story of one of our most beautiful songbirds all the way from egg to adult. Colorful photographs help tell this fascinating story. The program is sponsored by the UT Arboretum Society, the Tennessee Bluebird Society and the UT Forest Resources AgReseach and Education Center.

Don Hazel has lived in Tennessee for the past 14 years. He has written a bi-weekly nature article for the Glade Sun and the Crossville Chronicle newspapers for the past 11 years. He enjoys all thing outdoors and is president of the Fairfield Glade Fly Fish Club and vice president of Friends of Trails.

Registration for this free online event is required. The format for this program will be Zoom. To register go to: https://utarboretumsociety.org/. You will be sent a link in your confirmation for program access. Please contact Michelle Campanis at [email protected] with any questions or registration issues.

In accordance with the University of Tennessee guidelines for COVID-19 precautions, programs are currently being presented online. Though the UT Arboretum Society’s educational programs are not on-site activities, the UT Arboretum Society is pleased to bring the public some great online options.

To learn more about the Arboretum Society or for questions on this program, go to www.utarboretumsociety.org.